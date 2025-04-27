UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Ian Garry Decisions Carlos Prates

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, welterweights Ian Garry and Carlos Prates clashed. While in the co-main event, Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang faced off in a light heavyweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card
- Ian Garry def. Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 49-46)
- Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO: R1, 4.03
- David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby via KO: R2, 1.39
- Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz via TKO: R1, 4.54
Preliminary Card
- Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Evan Elder def. Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Chris Gutierrez def. John Castaneda via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Da’Mon Blackshear def. Alatengheili via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
- Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman via KO: R1, 1.59
- Jacqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana via submission: R2, 1.49
- Timothy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero via TKO: R2, 3.55
- Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler via TKO: R1, 2.31
Preliminary Card Highlights
Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler
Joselyne Edwards earned a first-round TKO of Chelsea Chandler.
Timothy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero
Timothy Cuamba got it done with a TKO in the second round.
Jacqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana
Jacqueline Amorim locked in a rear-naked choke to submit Polyana Viana in the second round.
Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman
Malcolm Wellmaker earned a first-round KO of Cameron Saaiman.
Main Card Highlights
Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz
In this middleweight bout, Ikram Aliskerov stopped Andre Muniz in the first round.
Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby
In this welterweight bout, Randy Brown stopped Nicolas Dalby in the second round.
Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira
Abus Magomedov got it done on the scorecards against Michel Pereira.
David Onama def. Giga Chikadze
In this featherweight bout, David Onama earned a unanimous decision against Giga Chikadze.
Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith
In the co-main event, Zhang Mingyang stopped Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight bout.
Ian Garry def. Carlos Prates
In the main event, Ian Garry survived a late onslaught from Carlos Prates to earn a unanimous decision win.