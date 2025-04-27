UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Ian Garry Decisions Carlos Prates

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, welterweights Ian Garry and Carlos Prates clashed. While in the co-main event, Anthony Smith and Zhang Mingyang faced off in a light heavyweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card

Ian Garry def. Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 49-46)

Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO: R1, 4.03

David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby via KO: R2, 1.39

Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz via TKO: R1, 4.54

Preliminary Card

Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Evan Elder def. Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Chris Gutierrez def. John Castaneda via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Da’Mon Blackshear def. Alatengheili via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman via KO: R1, 1.59

Jacqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana via submission: R2, 1.49

Timothy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero via TKO: R2, 3.55

Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler via TKO: R1, 2.31

Preliminary Card Highlights

Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler

Joselyne Edwards earned a first-round TKO of Chelsea Chandler.

Joselyne Edwards gets the first round finish to kick off #UFCKansasCity 👏 pic.twitter.com/6ZAWsV1ORt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 26, 2025

Timothy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero

Timothy Cuamba got it done with a TKO in the second round.

WHAT A KNEE 🤯



Timmy Cuamba adds a spectacular finish to his resume at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/Cx3mYMwT2w — UFC (@ufc) April 26, 2025

Jacqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana

Jacqueline Amorim locked in a rear-naked choke to submit Polyana Viana in the second round.

That's 4 straight finishes for @JacqueAmorimBJJ 👏



She continues to show she's a force to be reckoned with in the strawweight division! #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/jViYWnzM4W — UFC (@ufc) April 26, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman

Malcolm Wellmaker earned a first-round KO of Cameron Saaiman.

THE RIGHT HAND FROM MALCOLM WELLMAKER 🔥 #UFCKANSASCITY pic.twitter.com/LBdv2C9Ibx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 26, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz

In this middleweight bout, Ikram Aliskerov stopped Andre Muniz in the first round.

Ikram Aliskerov gets the finish with seconds left in the round 😳 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/5UiM3zzG4k — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2025

Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby

In this welterweight bout, Randy Brown stopped Nicolas Dalby in the second round.

Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira

Abus Magomedov got it done on the scorecards against Michel Pereira.

He keeps stacking the Ws 💪@OfficialAbus earns his 3rd victory in a row at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/eYCFTT32Za — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

David Onama def. Giga Chikadze

In this featherweight bout, David Onama earned a unanimous decision against Giga Chikadze.

He's coming for the top 15 📈@DavidOnama145 gets his fourth victory in a row at #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/lzUjzLcwOC — UFC (@ufc) April 27, 2025

Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith

In the co-main event, Zhang Mingyang stopped Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight bout.

ZHANG MINGYANG WINS IN ROUND ONE

👏 #UFCKANSASCITY pic.twitter.com/z9Toerf0I7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2025

Ian Garry def. Carlos Prates

In the main event, Ian Garry survived a late onslaught from Carlos Prates to earn a unanimous decision win.

Prates was already in fighting stance 😳 #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/iDtGHj9j4B — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 27, 2025