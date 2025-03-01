UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Manel Kape TKOs Asu Almabayev

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, flyweights Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev clashed. While in the co-main event, Cody Brundage faced Julian Marquez in a middleweight matchup.
UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card
- Flyweight: Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev via TKO: R3, 2.44
- Middleweight: Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez via TKO: R1, 4.45
- Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast def. Esteban Ribovics via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Featherweight: Hyder Amil def. William Gomis via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Welterweight: Sam Patterson def. Danny Barlow via KO: R1, 3.10
Preliminary Card
- Heavyweight: Mário Pinto def. Austen Lane via KO: R2, 0.39
- Featherweight: Chepe Mariscal def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Featherweight: Danny Silva def. Lucas Almeida via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)
Flyweight: Ramazan Temirov def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
Preliminary Card Highlights
Mário Pinto def. Austen Lane
Mário Pinto knocked out Austen Lane at the start of the second round of their heavyweight matchup.
Main Card Highlights
Sam Patterson def. Danny Barlow
Sam Patterson earned a first-round KO of Danny Barlow in their welterweight bout.
Hyder Amil def. William Gomis
Hyder Amil got it done on the scorecards against William Gomis in their featherweight bout.
Nasrat Haqparast def. Esteban Ribovics
In this lightweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast earned a split decision win against Esteban Ribovics.
Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez
In the co-main event, Cody Brundage earned a first-round TKO of Julian Marquez.
Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev
In the main event, Manel Kape earned a TKO in the third round of his flyweight bout with Asu Almabayev.