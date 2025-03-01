UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Manel Kape TKOs Asu Almabayev

UFC Fight Night took place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, flyweights Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev clashed. While in the co-main event, Cody Brundage faced Julian Marquez in a middleweight matchup.

UFC Fight Night Results: Main Card

Flyweight: Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev via TKO: R3, 2.44

Middleweight: Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez via TKO: R1, 4.45

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast def. Esteban Ribovics via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Featherweight: Hyder Amil def. William Gomis via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Welterweight: Sam Patterson def. Danny Barlow via KO: R1, 3.10

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Mário Pinto def. Austen Lane via KO: R2, 0.39

Featherweight: Chepe Mariscal def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Featherweight: Danny Silva def. Lucas Almeida via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)



Women’s Flyweight: JJ Aldrich def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Flyweight: Ramazan Temirov def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Preliminary Card Highlights

Mário Pinto def. Austen Lane

Mário Pinto knocked out Austen Lane at the start of the second round of their heavyweight matchup.

MARIO PINTO ENDS IT WITH THE 1-2 👊 #UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/EN0dsn8yrm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2025

Main Card Highlights

Sam Patterson def. Danny Barlow

Sam Patterson earned a first-round KO of Danny Barlow in their welterweight bout.

FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR SAM PATTERSON 😱



He extends his win streak to three after his first round TKO at #UFCVegas103! pic.twitter.com/vRnJKNdAJj — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2025

Hyder Amil def. William Gomis

Hyder Amil got it done on the scorecards against William Gomis in their featherweight bout.

They left it all in the Octagon! 👊



This one is headed to the judges – who do you think will come out victorious? #UFCvegas103 pic.twitter.com/sGvIP3dtQg — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2025

Nasrat Haqparast def. Esteban Ribovics

In this lightweight bout, Nasrat Haqparast earned a split decision win against Esteban Ribovics.

FIVE IN A ROW‼️



Nasrat Haqparast wins by split decision! #UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/jeAcWJBeLx — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2025

Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez

In the co-main event, Cody Brundage earned a first-round TKO of Julian Marquez.

HE 👏 IS 👏 BACK 👏@CodyBrundage185 is back in the win column with a first round TKO at #UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/jT6JKnVU8z — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2025

Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev

In the main event, Manel Kape earned a TKO in the third round of his flyweight bout with Asu Almabayev.