UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Results & Highlights (4PM ET) 

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, middleweights Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez will clash. While in the co-main event, Steve Erceg will face off with Ode Osbourne in a bantamweight matchup.

Make sure to catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7PM ET):

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 4PM ET):

Light Heavyweight: Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira

Bantamweight: Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Women’s Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Welterweight: Uroš Medić vs. Gilbert Urbina