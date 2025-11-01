UFC Fight Night: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama will face off. While in the co-main event, Waldo Cortes-Acosta will meet Ante Delija in a heavyweight bout.

Catch all the UFC Fight Night results and highlights as they happen below!

Main Card (ESPN+, 7PM ET)

Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Welterweight Bout: Themba Gorimbo vs. Jeremiah Wells

Featherweight Bout: Yadier del Valle vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Frunza vs. Charles Radtke

Catchweight Bout (130 lbs): Cody Durden vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4PM ET)