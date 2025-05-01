UFC Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Iconic Liqueur Brand Hpnotiq

The UFC has announced a new multi-year marketing partnership with Hpnotiq, the popular blue liqueur known for its nostalgic 2000s appeal. As part of the agreement, Hpnotiq becomes an Official Partner of UFC and will activate its brand at select UFC events in the United States, including all Fight Nights.

The deal represents the latest in a string of high-profile sponsorships for the promotion, which recently secured major partnerships with Meta for multiple years bringing the mixed martial arts league closer to Mark Zuckerberg’s technology company CNBC and Monster Energy in what UFC described as “the largest sponsorship deal in UFC history” UFC.

Under the agreement, Hpnotiq will receive prominent brand placement inside the Octagon at UFC Fight Nights, reaching over 700 million fans across 170 countries and an estimated 950 million households worldwide.

“Hpnotiq is a bold, heritage brand with fresh energy — perfectly aligned with UFC’s role at the center of sport and culture,” said Robby Miller, Vice President of UFC Global Partnerships. “Together, we’ll create moments that move beyond the Octagon and into the fabric of fan experience, lifestyle, and celebration.”

The partnership will see UFC and Hpnotiq collaborate on original content distributed through UFC’s digital and social channels, which reach more than 300 million users globally. This includes a custom social series titled ‘Iconiq Moments,’ featuring UFC athletes reviewing career highlights.

“This partnership is more than just visibility—it’s about creating epic experiences for a new generation of fans,” said Noah Winterer, Vice President and Director of Clear Spirits at Heaven Hill Brands, Hpnotiq’s parent company. “From the Octagon to the afterparty, Hpnotiq is here to celebrate every Iconiq moment.”

The partnership will debut at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo this Saturday, May 3, at Des Moines, Iowa. The event marks UFC’s first appearance in Des Moines and will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight clash between No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen and No. 5 Deiveson Figueiredo.

For more information, read the full press release at PR Newswire.