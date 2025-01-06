HomeNews
UFC Vegas 101
UFC Vegas 101 Betting Odds: Current Favorites For Dern vs. Ribas 2, Curtis vs. Kopylov, & More

By Harvey Leonard

UFC Vegas 101 is almost upon us, and MMA News is here to keep you updated with the current odds for this weekend’s lineup.

The upcoming event takes place Saturday, January 11, at the Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The main card begins at 7 PM ET/3 PM PT, with the preliminary card starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT.

Topping the lineup will be top 10 strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, with the former looking to avenge the first defeat of her professional career from back in 2019.

Before they go to battle, the co-main event will see two veterans collide in Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris. And also set to make the walk on Saturday will be the likes of Chris Curtis, Abdul Razak Alhassan, and Christian Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs. Ribas 2 Betting Odds

Listed below are the latest betting odds for UFC Vegas 101 (as of 1/6), courtesy of DraftKings.

Main Card:

  • Mackenzie Dern (+180) vs. Amanda Ribas (-218)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio (-110) vs. Carlston Harris (-110)
  • César Almeida (-298) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+240)
  • Chris Curtis (+220) vs. Roman Kopylov (-270)
  • Christian Rodriguez (+218) vs. Austin Bashi (-265)
  • Punahele Soriano (+164) vs. Uroš Medić (-198)

Preliminary Card:

  • Jose Johnson (-192) vs. Felipe Bunes (+160)
  • Marco Tulio (-500) vs. Ihor Potieria (+280)
  • Thiago Moisés (-198) vs. Trey Ogden (+164)
  • Preston Parsons (+280) vs. Jacobe Smith (-355)
  • Ernesta Kareckaite (-298) vs. Nicolle Caliari (+240)
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-225) vs. Bruno Lopes (+185)
  • Fatima Kline (-800) vs. Victoria Dudakova (+550)
  • Nurullo Aliev (-425) vs. Joe Solecki (+330)
