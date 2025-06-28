‘A Damn Savage’ – Fans & Fighters React As Terrence McKinney Quickly Puts Away Viacheslav Borschev With Submission At UFC 317

The momentum Terrence McKinney has gained continue to push through UFC 317, as he scored a fast victory during the preliminary card over Viacheslav Borschev.
Borschev looked to come forward on McKinney in the opening stages of the fight, but that resulted in McKinney locking him up in a tight guillotine choke. To Borschev’s credit, he stayed in the fight and hung on, but the submission quickly tightened — especially as McKinney managed to make it a mounted one.
Borschev tapped 55 seconds into the fight, giving McKinney a quick win via submission.
McKinney has now won four of his last five fights, and all of his victories have come via a finish.
“Slava Claus” has now lost three of his last four and is 1-3-1 in his last five.