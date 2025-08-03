“A Fight Where You Leave Something In There” – Fans & Fighters React To Chris Duncan Outlasting Mateusz Rebecki In Wild War At UFC Vegas 108

Just when we thought Elvis Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics brought fire at UFC Vegas 108, one fight later and we got another war of attrition that saw Chris Duncan defeat Mateusz Rebecki in the evening’s co-main event.

Round one was a chaotic slugfest, with both men trading huge shots early. Rebecki dropped Duncan briefly and landed powerful hooks while eating brutal elbows, opening up cuts and swelling on Duncan’s face — though Duncan would cause a hematoma to appear on Rebecki’s.

Duncan targeted Rebecki’s body during the second round, while Rebecki kept swinging wildly in spite of a swollen eye and cuts.

The third saw things escalate in intensity, though Duncan seemed to get the edge with his combinations, as well as an anaconda choke attempt. Rebecki didn’t back down, however, throwing power shots until the final horn.

This is a fight where you leave something in there. Insane durability and heart from Rebecki and Duncan. Holy shit. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 3, 2025

Rębecki Won?

Duncan Won?



Fans won for sure!



WHAT

A

FIGHT!#UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/yDyLHqkj0S — Miszon (@Miszonowski) August 3, 2025

Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan just gave us WAR pic.twitter.com/tEr7T1hrX8 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) August 3, 2025

Everyone after watching Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan #UFCVegas108 pic.twitter.com/OI2rh7bOdE — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 3, 2025

Holy shit what a fight between Duncan and Rebecki #UFCVegas108 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) August 3, 2025

Sheesh that was a brawl, both guys are leaking and gassed, but put it all on the line. Awesome performance from Chris Duncan as the underdog. #UFCVegas108 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 3, 2025

30-27 is a bad scorecard, but Duncan fought his ass off and I can’t disagree with him getting the win. Great performance. https://t.co/W07YOFWRcQ — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 3, 2025

Duncan has now won three straight and seven of his last eight.

After a win streak that lasted about a decade, Rebecki has now lost two of his last three.