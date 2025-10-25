“A Tough Watch” – Fighters & Fans Debate Alexander Volkov Scoring Split Decision Win Over Jailton Almeida In Disappointing Heavyweight Title Eliminator At UFC 321

Alexander Volkov may be next in line for whoever is the heavyweight champion after UFC 321, coming away with a close, debatable split decision victory over Jailton Almeida.

Almeida scored a takedown right away in the opening seconds of the fight, getting Volkov to the mat right away and controlling the action. Volkov, however, managed to reverse the position about halfway through the round, getting on top and landing some strong blows on Almeida.

Almeida got Volkov down in the second round again, but he didn’t seem to do much with it in the first couple of minutes. Volkov got back to his feet as Almeida got to his back, but Almeida dragged him back down and controlled the rest of the frame.

Almeida’s grappling helped him control the third round as well, but Volkov made the most of damage with his striking — including knees in the first minute of the final round. Two judges felt the same, as he earned a split decision win.

Yikes.



Imagine living in a world where Murphy doesn’t get a title shot after that spinning back elbow but Volkov gets one after that.



No issues with the decisions at all – I’m glad the judges didn’t reward the lay and pray – but just a tough watch.



Who else, though? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 25, 2025

Almeida vs Volkov was so bad that if Tom Aspinall wins, Derrick Lewis may have just found his way to a title fight. pic.twitter.com/JsQ7byfM15 — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) October 25, 2025

Yes volkov won damage trumps alll 😭😭😭 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Yoooo that fight suckedddddd lolz — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 25, 2025

Almeida gives every grappler a name, he gets takedowns at will and just sits in Volvos guard doesn’t even attempt to ground and pound 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ufc321 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) October 25, 2025

Almeida’s Fight IQ is questionable. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 25, 2025

Alexander Volkov winning Round 3 is justice for the sport of MMA.



Both judges that scored the round for him upheld the integrity of the sport. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) October 25, 2025

Lmaooo



Refs gave Volkov that one for screwing him against Gane — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) October 25, 2025

This is MMA not BJJ



That was an absolute horrific performance from Jailton Almeida



Felt for Volkov who was fighting a guy that didn’t want to fight #UFC321 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) October 25, 2025

Alexander Volkov wins a split decision!



I love these judges! Damage counts most! #UFC321 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 25, 2025

They gave Volkov the robbery back after Gane lmao pic.twitter.com/ERd8ZwyKvq — Octagon Focus (@OctagonFocus) October 25, 2025

is this what dana meant when he said he was gonna make things right with Volkov #UFC321 — jupiter (@jptr_00) October 25, 2025

I’ve never heard an arena cheer a “robbery” until today 😭🤣



Good for Volkov #UFC321 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 25, 2025

Dana told Volkov that he doesn’t know what they’ll do but they will do something to make it up.



Looks like Dana made it up to him after that decision 🤷‍♂️ #UFC321



pic.twitter.com/egEzzZ3hDQ — ricky~dooby (@rick_doobs) October 25, 2025

For Volkov, this win may feel like redemption after being on the losing end of a controversial split decision at UFC 310. That loss came to tonight’s title challenger, Ciryl Gane.

Almeida is now 2-2 in his last four after a 15-fight winning streak earlier in his career.