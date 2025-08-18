Aaron Pico’s KO loss: UFC Hall of Famer Horrified by Knockout at UFC 319

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Aaron Pico‘s nasty knockout defeat in the co-main event of UFC 319 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Aaron Pico walked right into trouble against Lerone Murphy. While he may have had a positive start to the first round of their encounter in Chicago, things fell apart pretty quickly. He was being quite aggressive in pursuit of his shots and his takedowns, and ultimately, that cost him the fight as a spinning elbow knocked him out cold.

Aaron Pico was out like a light for quite some time, causing a great deal of concern from mixed martial arts fans and pundits alike. Thankfully, he eventually got back to his feet, as Murphy prepares to move on to a UFC featherweight championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski at the end of the year.

In the immediate aftermath of the event, Daniel Cormier weighed in on what it was like to see Pico go through that kind of loss.

Daniel Cormier’s view on Aaron Pico

“I’m a wrestler, I’ve known Aaron Pico since he was a little boy. That was a bad knockout. His teeth were clenched together, they couldn’t get the mouthguard out. That’s very concerning for Aaron Pico. He’s been knocked out now multiple times, and when he’s gotten knocked out, he’s gotten knocked out really bad.

“So, a little concerned on the Pico side. But, hats off to Lerone Murphy for coming through in his biggest spot ever.”

Get well soon, Aaron.