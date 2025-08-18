Aaron Pico Issues First Statement On Crushing KO Loss To Lerone Murphy At UFC 319, Vows Redemption

Aaron Pico has already set his sights beyond the sting of his devastating defeat.

This past Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Pico’s Octagon debut was derailed in brutal fashion, as undefeated featherweight Lerone Murphy sealed a stunning first-round knockout in the UFC 319 co-main event.

Pico came out aggressive from the opening bell, pressing Murphy with sharp punches and heavy pressure. He mixed in a clinch and even tested his wrestling, but Murphy stayed composed, breaking free and firing back with clean shots, including a sharp knee to the body.

Moments later, “The Miracle” unleashed a thunderous spinning elbow that crashed flush on Pico’s chin, instantly folding the UFC newcomer. As the 28-year-old Californian hit the canvas motionless, Murphy added a single follow-up strike before the referee intervened, sealing one of the night’s most spectacular finishes.

Aaron Pico entered 2025 as one of the UFC’s most hyped newcomers, but his dream debut ended abruptly when Lerone Murphy floored him with a highlight-reel knockout.

The featherweight hopeful addressed the setback on social media on Sunday, assuring fans of his health while promising that the lessons learned from defeat would fuel his return as a stronger, more prepared fighter.

“Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game,” Aaron Pico posted on Instagram. “I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you.

“Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over.”

he defeat drops Pico to 13-5 in his professional career, with 11 of those victories coming by way of finish, all secured during his run under the Bellator MMA banner.