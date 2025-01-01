Ali Abdelaziz Confident Islam Makhachev Could Finish Alex Pereira At Light Heavyweight

Ali Abdelaziz boldly declared that Islam Makhachev is such a flawlessly versatile fighter that he could defeat anyone in the UFC, even someone three weight classes up like Alex Pereira.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion stands as the promotion’s current pound-for-pound (P4P) No. 1, a status he’s earned by remaining undefeated since September 2016. With three successful title defenses under his belt, he’s on the brink of surpassing his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov to solidify his legacy as the greatest 155-pound fighter of all time.

Makhachev’s remarkable achievements, combined with his relentless, grappling-heavy fighting style, have more than convinced his manager, Abdelaziz, that the Dagestani is unquestionably deserves his place at the top of the P4P rankings.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz even confidently proclaimed that Makhachev’s skills are so exceptional that he could finish any opponent from the UFC’s lightweight to middleweight divisions — going as far as defeating light heavyweight king Pereira.

“I don’t think any man from 155 pounds to 185 pounds can beat Islam Makhachev,” Abdelaziz said. “It doesn’t exist. I believe 155, 170, 185, I think Islam can beat anybody at any given day. This is what I believe in because what he’s shown me, the development, the improvement. I think Islam will beat Alex Pereira at 205, I do. I swear to Allah. I think Islam Makhachev will beat Alex Pereira.”

The Dominance MMA owner further conceded that “Poatan” holds a distinct edge in strength and physicality over Makhachev. However, he firmly believes that his client’s superior grappling skills are more than enough to neutralize and ultimately overcome that threat.

“He’s just going to take him down and finish him. Submit him,” Abdelaziz said. “It’s the style [match up]. I think Alex Pereira can knock out anyone if he touches you. I think Islam is that good. But it is a fight, and anything could happen. Skill for skill, Islam is one of the most complete fighters we’ve ever seen.”

Makhachev is gearing up for the fourth defense of his 155-pound title, facing former opponent Arman Tsarukyan in the headline bout of UFC 311, set for Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The champ is coming off a gritty fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June 2024.