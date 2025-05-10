‘Absolute Cinema’ – Fans And Fighters Applaud Retiring Jose Aldo After Decision Loss In Entertaining War With Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315

Jose Aldo’s UFC comeback ends at three fights, but he gets to go out after an entertaining battle with Aiemann Zahabi — albeit one he came up short in controversially — in a featured contest at UFC 315.

Zahabi was slow to come out of the gate, and Aldo took advantage of that. Aldo worked combinations and brought about the forward pressure, clearly out-pacing, and in some cases overwhelming, Zahabi. Zahabi did have a strong rush at the end of the first round, and he looked to bring that momentum into the second round. The result was a better round, but nothing dominant from either man. The second saw both men have their moments in terms of striking, a back-and-forth battle that could have fallen either way.

The momentum took major swings in the third round. Aldo connected with a right hand and a knee that dropped Zahabi. Aldo swarmed on a retreating Zahabi, looking to get a finish. Zahabi survived, however, and it appeared that Aldo had gassed himself out. Zahabi stringed punches together, landing a series of shots on the MMA legend. Aldo went for a takedown but got nothing but Zahabi going on top and laying ground-and-pound into him, including some elbows in the fight’s final minute. The elbows busted Aldo open in the final minute of the fight. Zahabi slammed Aldo a couple of times in the closing seconds, but the horn would sound.

WHAT A FIGHT 👏 #UFC315



How did you score Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi?! pic.twitter.com/j1lkHFhhhl — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 11, 2025

Zahabi won the second and third rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, giving him the unanimous decision nod.

Jose Aldo Retires Following Loss To Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315

Round 3 of Aldo-Zahabi pic.twitter.com/nGO6kyVjHY — Joe Metz (@JoeMetz34) May 11, 2025

Jose Aldo is a legend. Love to one of the greatest. 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 11, 2025

Jose Aldo has fought:

– Conor McgGregor

– Cub Swanson

– Petr Yan

– Merab

– Alex Volkanovski

– Renato Moicano

– Max Holloway 2x

– Chad Mendes 2x

– Korean Zombie

– Frankie Edgar

– Urijah Faber

– Ken Flo



A 22-year long career in MMA is insane – THANK YOU JOSE ALDO 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ir3pCtwU80 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 11, 2025

Ok, round 3 of Aldo-Zahabi was awesome. Fun fight. That was one of the better version of what that fight could've been. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) May 11, 2025

What a scrap zahabi stole does last two rds in my opinion fun fight always from the legend aldo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 11, 2025

Maybe one of the worst decisions of the sport mma was Aldo getting back to the ufc after he retired!!! Unbelievable the last 2 fights!!! Fucking robbery!! #ufc315 — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) May 11, 2025

MMA judges HATE Jose Aldo — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 11, 2025

Zahabi as soon as Aldo finally lets it go. Also Aldo after gassing out. pic.twitter.com/1ERZat9XAa — Stepkid Yamamoto (@ShaftMcnulty) May 11, 2025

I cant believe I live in a world where Aldo is getting brutalized by Zahabi. My year is ruined#UFC315 pic.twitter.com/zy0zLPUwzj — Jimbo Ortega (@00ZombieAlt) May 11, 2025

That was a good ass fight!!! #UFC315 had Zahabi 2-1 — 🥷🏽 (@iamjt33) May 11, 2025

Me staying up just to see Jose Aldo get robbed again #ufc315 pic.twitter.com/pjajSgWnua — GloveParadox (@GloveParadox) May 11, 2025

Zahabi has now won six straight fights and will aim for another bantamweight contender next, calling out Marlon “Chito” Vera.

Aldo goes 1-2 in his 2024-25 comeback to the Octagon after his initial retirement. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023.