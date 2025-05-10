‘Absolute Cinema’ – Fans And Fighters Applaud Retiring Jose Aldo After Decision Loss In Entertaining War With Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315

Jose Aldo’s UFC comeback ends at three fights, but he gets to go out after an entertaining battle with Aiemann Zahabi — albeit one he came up short in controversially — in a featured contest at UFC 315.
Zahabi was slow to come out of the gate, and Aldo took advantage of that. Aldo worked combinations and brought about the forward pressure, clearly out-pacing, and in some cases overwhelming, Zahabi. Zahabi did have a strong rush at the end of the first round, and he looked to bring that momentum into the second round. The result was a better round, but nothing dominant from either man. The second saw both men have their moments in terms of striking, a back-and-forth battle that could have fallen either way.
The momentum took major swings in the third round. Aldo connected with a right hand and a knee that dropped Zahabi. Aldo swarmed on a retreating Zahabi, looking to get a finish. Zahabi survived, however, and it appeared that Aldo had gassed himself out. Zahabi stringed punches together, landing a series of shots on the MMA legend. Aldo went for a takedown but got nothing but Zahabi going on top and laying ground-and-pound into him, including some elbows in the fight’s final minute. The elbows busted Aldo open in the final minute of the fight. Zahabi slammed Aldo a couple of times in the closing seconds, but the horn would sound.
Zahabi won the second and third rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, giving him the unanimous decision nod.
Jose Aldo Retires Following Loss To Aiemann Zahabi At UFC 315
Zahabi has now won six straight fights and will aim for another bantamweight contender next, calling out Marlon “Chito” Vera.
Aldo goes 1-2 in his 2024-25 comeback to the Octagon after his initial retirement. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023.