“Absolute Cinema” – Fans & Fighters React To Daniel Rodriguez Going All Out In Wild Win Over Kevin Holland At UFC 318

Kevin Holland made it quite the task; however, Daniel Rodriguez was able to get the better of him at UFC 318 — a fight that included a third round that will go down as one of the more memorable rounds in the UFC this year.

Rodriguez appeared to get the better of Holland in the opening round, wobbling Holland on a couple of occasions as he landed body shots and counterpunches.

Rodriguez continued his momentum early in the second round by landing a hook that dropped Holland. Holland threw up his guard and was able to get back to his feet, but Rodriguez managed to land a left hand a little while later to score another knockdown. Holland nearly scored an armbar from the bottom and rebounded by scoring a takedown of Rodriguez later in the round.

Holland threatened a D’Arce choke and landed a left hand upon Rodriguez escaping. Rodriguez, however, clipped Holland around one of his eyes, doing damage and stuffing a takedown attempt.

Rodriguez needed to survive the third round; however, he was stunned by an uppercut from Holland. Holland threatened a guillotine choke and continued to pour on the punches when Rodriguez couldn’t. Holland continued to pressure — only for Rodriguez to answer back. Holland threatened a choke on the ground, but Rodriguez escaped and got into top control. Rodriguez got into mount with a minute left, troubling Holland, but Holland escaped. Rodriguez locked up a choke but couldn’t get it.

Holland fought just a month ago at UFC 317, scoring a submission of Vicente Luque.

Rodriguez has now won three straight, having also defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio and Alex Morono over the last year.