‘Absolutely Pummeled Landwehr’ – Fans & Fighters React To Morgan Charrière Pulling Off Violent Comeback Finish Of Nate Landwehr At UFC Nashville

Morgan Charrière went into enemy territory and, despite some early trouble, scored a violent finish of hometown hero Nate “The Train” Landwehr at UFC Nashville.
Charriere got off to a strong start, thanks to the usage of fast leg kicks and sharp, speedy counters. Charriere added in a takedown, controlling the grappling action.
Landwehr stormed back in a big way, pushing the pace and increasing his output. He tried to bring up the intensity and landed plenty of combinations on Charriere, making the fight more of a slugfest as he took control of the action.
But Charriere fought fire with fire, connecting on his own flurries at the start of the third round, rocking and dropping Landwehr for a TKO victory.
Morgan Charrière Stops Nate Landwehr At UFC Nashville
Charrière is now 3-2 in the Octagon since coming over from Cage Warriors.
Landwehr has now lost three of his last four.