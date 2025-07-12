‘Absolutely Pummeled Landwehr’ – Fans & Fighters React To Morgan Charrière Pulling Off Violent Comeback Finish Of Nate Landwehr At UFC Nashville

Morgan Charrière went into enemy territory and, despite some early trouble, scored a violent finish of hometown hero Nate “The Train” Landwehr at UFC Nashville.

Charriere got off to a strong start, thanks to the usage of fast leg kicks and sharp, speedy counters. Charriere added in a takedown, controlling the grappling action.

Landwehr stormed back in a big way, pushing the pace and increasing his output. He tried to bring up the intensity and landed plenty of combinations on Charriere, making the fight more of a slugfest as he took control of the action.

But Charriere fought fire with fire, connecting on his own flurries at the start of the third round, rocking and dropping Landwehr for a TKO victory.

Morgan Charrière Stops Nate Landwehr At UFC Nashville

Sheeeeeesh. Charriere just went and figured it was time to wrap things up. Nasty work. Absolutely pummeled Landwehr. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 13, 2025

Nasty! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 13, 2025

That was a real life Talladega Nights just now. Nate wouldn’t say be liked crepes. Stood on business. That fight went crazy #UFCNashvile — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 13, 2025

Fights like this would love to have the option of a corner cam instead of ads — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 13, 2025

Wow what a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2025

Dangggggg — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 13, 2025

Morgan Charriere just went HAM after getting Nate Landwehr hurt. Technique went flying out the window. He was just slanging and banging #UFCNashville — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 13, 2025

Morgan Charriere said f*** this in round 3… Let me show you Americans why July 4 exists #UFCNashville

pic.twitter.com/zkOdpeQmtB — Manyun🍀 (@DManyun_) July 13, 2025

I think it’s fair to say the ‘Train’ has been derailed by Morgan Charriere



Insane third round KO against Nate Landwehr, #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/fdmp4tCkDQ — 🦅 (@EagleMMA_) July 13, 2025

Charrière is now 3-2 in the Octagon since coming over from Cage Warriors.

Landwehr has now lost three of his last four.