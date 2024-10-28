Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya reacted like most as Khamzat Chimaev forced a quick tap from Robert Whittaker this past weekend.

After injuries and illness stalled his title plans at 185 pounds following a victory over Kamaru Usman in October 2023, Chimaev made his return 12 months on for the biggest Octagon outing of his career to date.

Many were picking against “Borz” leading up to the UFC 308 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi given the level of competition he was facing. But despite plenty backing former champ Whittaker to make it three wins from three in 2024, Chimaev streamrolled through “The Reaper.”

Having secured his usual fast takedown, Chimaev went to work on the ground and ultimately applied a brutal face crank. To the surprise of most, Whittaker tapped out almost immediately.

The Australian’s decision to do so was explained soon after when an image showed that the pressure from Chimaev’s hold had caved his front teeth in.

During a video recently uploaded to his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Adesanya reacted live to the events that unfolded at Saturday’s PPV in Abu Dhabi, paying close attention as the undefeated Chimaev met his former two-time opponent.

Adesanya willed Whittaker on as he worked to escape Chimaev’s imposing wrestling, expressing shock at the sudden ending that came just over three and a half minutes into the very first round.

“There we go, told you. Straight away. You should know by now he’s going to shoot, but he’s so quick with it,” Adesanya said. “Good job Whitty. … What?! Already? Wow. That’s what I said, first or second round. Something (happened) with the jaw, that was just too quick. … F*ck, dislocated jaw from the pressure, that’s crazy.”

With Adesanya failing in his bid to regain the middleweight title in Perth, Australia this past August, he likely won’t be sharing the cage with Chimaev anytime soon.

Instead, “Borz” has his sights on Dricus Du Plessis, who won the belt from Sean Strickland at the start of 2024 before adding a defense to his reign at “The Last Stylebender’s” expense.