UFC 308 is in the books, meaning attention will soon turn to the mixed martial arts leader’s next pay-per-view offering, UFC 309 in New York City.

The promotion was in Abu Dhabi last week, where the Etihad Arena played host to a number of intriguing matchups for its latest major card in the Middle East. Of note were headline wins for Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as important victories for Magomed Ankalaev, Lerone Murphy, and Shara Magomedov.

While the aftermath of the October 26 card is currently the talk of the town, it won’t be long until focus sways to the next PPV, and from the featherweight title picture to the heavyweight championship conversation.

At UFC 309, set for the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16, reigning kingpin Jon Jones will compete for the first time this year in defense of his gold. Following a submission of Ciryl Gane to capture the crown, “Bones” will finally face the challenge of returning legend Stipe Miocic 20 months later.

Stakes will also be high in the co-headliner, as former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira looks to bounce back from his UFC 300 loss. To insert himself back into the title picture at 155 pounds, “Do Bronx” must get the better of the always entertaining Michael Chandler for the second time.

Nickal, Weidman, Silva Set The Stage For High-Profile Headliners At UFC 309

Before Jones defends his belt and Oliveira runs it back with Chandler, a number of other notable names will take to the Octagon looking to make the most of their position on the major UFC 309 card.

That includes fast-rising flyweight Karine Silva, who gets her toughest assignment to date opposite longtime contender Viviane Araújo. Having won all four of her UFC fights and risen to #11 on the ladder following a submission of Maryna Moroz and decision victory over Ariane Lipski, “Killer” will look to break into title contention at the expense of Araújo, who lost to Natália Silva last time out.

Prior to that, the undefeated Bo Nickal gets his latest test. As he looks to build his skills up outside the rankings, the wrestling specialist will meet a submission artist who has previously held numbers next to his name at both 185 and 205 pounds in Scotland’s Paul Craig.

And opening the UFC 309 main card will be a former champion as veteran Chris Weidman looks to secure his first win streak since he moved to 13-0 with a successful title defense against Vitor Belfort back in 2015. Following on from a controversial victory over Bruno Silva, the 40-year-old will make the walk inside MSG to do battle with ex-American football linebacker Eryk Anders.

Those pairings have gotten the nod to feature on the main card over the light heavyweight clash between #6-ranked contender Nikita Krylov and the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov, which is currently slated to top the preliminary portion of the event.

See below for the full UFC 309 card, as it stands.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Championship Main Event: Jon Jones (C) vs. Stipe Miocic

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araújo vs. Karine Silva

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Chris Weidman

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

Early Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Welterweight: Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott

Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura