How Aleksandar Rakic Changed EVERYTHING for his UFC 321 Match

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic has spoken about how he’s mixed things up heading into his UFC 321 bout with Azamat Murzakanov.

On Saturday night, Aleksandar Rakic will make his return to the cage when he locks horns with Azamat Murzakanov. In his last three fights, Rakic has suffered defeats at the hands of Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Magomed Ankalaev. If he’s serious about one day becoming a world champion in the UFC, he can’t afford too many losses – especially against a surging challenger like Murzakanov.

Aleksandar Rakic has always been pretty highly thought of by mixed martial arts fans, but whether it be due to injuries or stumbling on the big stage, he hasn’t quite been able to reach that next level. If he can hand Murzakanov his first ever professional loss in the sport, and do so convincingly, it could go a long way to repairing his reputation.

In a recent interview, Rakic had the following to say about what he’s changed as we get closer and closer to fight night in Abu Dhabi.

Aleksandar Rakic discusses changes ahead of UFC 321

“I changed teams. I changed my whole team. I have a new head coach, training in Serbia full-time, and yeah, it took me like one year exactly now from the last fight to digest everything and to work with the new team and to get clicked. And I believe you will see on Saturday night the full potential of Alexander Rakic.”

Can he turn things around? We’ll have to wait and see.