Aleksandre Topuria Reportedly Booked For Sophomore Octagon Appearance At UFC Qatar On Nov. 22

Aleksandre Topuria is seemingly gearing up for his second UFC fight.

According to a recent report by Marca’s Irati Prat, Topuria is expected to square off against Bekzat Almakhan in bantamweight bout at UFC Qatar, scheduled for November 22 at ABHA Arena in Doha.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night will mark the promotion’s first-ever stop in Qatar and its sixth event in Asia this year. The card is already taking shape with several intriguing matchups, including a light heavyweight clash between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov, a flyweight tilt featuring Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev, and another 205-pound showdown pitting Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev against Rafael Cerqueira.

When Did Aleksandre Topuria And Bekzat Almakhan Last Compete In UFC?

Aleksandre Topuria most recently competed at UFC 312 this past February, earning a unanimous decision victory over Colby Thicknesse in his promotional debut.

The elder brother of reigning UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is riding a four-fight winning streak, with his lone professional setback dating back to May 2015, when he suffered a third-round knockout against Ivo Ivanov under a regional promotion.

“El Conquistador” now boasts a 6-1 record, with five of those victories coming by way of first-round finishes.

Meanwhile, Bekzat Almakhan aims to carry the momentum from his first-round knockout of Brad Katona at UFC 315 this past May. The 27-year-old Kazakh prospect made his Octagon debut earlier in March 2024 at UFC Vegas 87, where he fell short against former bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision.

“The Turan Warrior” holds a professional record of 12-2, with 11 of his victories secured inside the distance by way of stoppage.