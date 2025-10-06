Alex Pereira SLAMS Ankalaev’s Manager Ali Abdelaziz: “He’s outside laughing”

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has gone after Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz in the wake of the UFC 320 main event.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev to become a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion. He won back the belt that he lost earlier this year and in the process, cemented his position as one of the greatest fighters of his generation, and perhaps of all time.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Magomed Ankalaev. A trilogy fight against Alex Pereira doesn’t feel particularly likely, at least not right now, given the emphatic nature of how ‘Poatan’ won the rematch. In equal measure, Pereira has some big plans, which could include a move to heavyweight and a clash with Jon Jones.

In a recent post on social media, Alex Pereira seemed to take a shot at Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Magomed Ankalaev.

"When a manager has never been an athlete and wants to promote to gain fame and money, but you’re the one in there risking your life, and he’s outside laughing." #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/bB5kuHkClg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 5, 2025

Alex Pereira questions Ali Abdelaziz

Abdelaziz has a tendency to rub people the wrong way in the world of mixed martial arts, and it seems as if that’s happened again here. Alas, it isn’t likely to develop into anything too dramatic, especially given that Alex was the one who managed to get the last laugh in this feud.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if there are any developments from here.