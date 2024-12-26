Ex-UFC Fighter: If He Retired Tomorrow, Alex Pereira Is Already A Hall Of Famer

Alex Pereira continues to build an extraordinary legacy in MMA, earning praise from fans and fighters alike. Currently the UFC light heavyweight champion, Pereira previously held the middleweight title before moving up in weight.

Pereira’s meteoric rise began with an impressive 6-1 record that earned him a title shot at 185 pounds. And at UFC 281, he defeated Israel Adesanya via TKO to claim the belt. However, he lost the title back to Adesanya via KO at UFC 287.

Transitioning to light heavyweight, Pereira captured the division’s crown at UFC 295, defeating Jiří Procházka via TKO. He has since defended the title against the Czech star in a rematch, as well as against Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill, securing all victories with decisive finishes.

UFC analyst and former fighter Alan Jouban believes Pereira’s accomplishments warrant a place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

“If he retires tomorrow, nobody in the history of the UFC has done what he has done in such a short amount of time,” Jouban said on SiriusXM’s MMA Today. “Look at what he has done. It’s unprecedented, so I would say yes.”

Alex Pereira was the story in 2024 for the UFC. 👊



With all that he accomplished this year, is he already a UFC Hall of Famer?



The MMA Today crew discusses.@RJcliffordMMA | @AlanJouban | @DinThomas | @AngieOverkill pic.twitter.com/7gnjpPNSqf — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 23, 2024

Jouban elaborated on what sets Pereira apart from other champions.

“Not only is he a guy that has this mystique, that has this following of kids and people of all ages, and has carried the UFC on his back, but the one thing that he does better than anybody else in the UFC is that he puts a bow on it and he finishes fights.”

He further praised Pereira’s ability to deliver thrilling performances.

“You put Alex Pereira in the main event slot on any card, any time of the year, people are going to leave there with a smile on their face because they got to see a knockout. They got to see a devastating knockout early. You don’t have that trust in a lot of other fighters. But you know with Alex Pereira in there, somebody’s going to get knocked out, and it’s all that we’re going to be talking about the next day.”