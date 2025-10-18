Alex Pereira Laughs Off Magomed Ankalaev Injury Story

Alex Pereira isn’t interested in hearing about any Magomed Ankalaev injuries following their battle at UFC 320.

As we know, Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320 to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. He did so in pretty impressive fashion, finishing him via TKO within 80 seconds of the fight getting underway.

It’s safe to assume that we won’t be seeing a trilogy fight anytime soon as a result of how dominant the rematch was. Still, Alex Pereira did lose their first meeting, and after noting that he was dealing with some injuries, Ankalaev did the same thing following the rematch, raising a few eyebrows about just how compromised he may have been.

In a recent interview, Alex Pereira had the following to say about any injury worries that Ankalaev was having.

“I’ve always been injured and injuries man, it’s all the same. Now, Ankalaev is talking about a broken rib or whatever he had. Bro, if you saw my injuries right now, me, fighting him today, he’d feel like s***. He wouldn’t even come back to fight again.

“He’d be like ‘damn, what am I even doing in this organization?’. He’d quit, man. I’m not even gonna say anything. I’ll bet him though, I’ll show you my medical results. What I’ve got versus what you’ve got. I doubt this guy has dealt with the things I’ve dealt with, man.”

Don’t mess with Poatan, folks.