Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Aljamain Sterling & Other MMA Fighters React To Dricus Du Plessis Submitting Israel Adesanya At UFC 305

Both men appeared to take round one to feel each other out and get their striking going. Adesanya landed strong starts early but appeared to get caught by Du Plessis later in the round.
Du Plessis changed his gameplan in the second and looked for takedowns quickly, scoring multiple takedowns and fighting against wizzers from Adesanya. Du Plessis threatened a choke on more than one occasion. Adesanya appeared to get some sort of knockdown off a punch, but Du Plessis fell into him, knocking Adesanya down and allowing Du Plessis to get back into grappling control against the fence.
Both men had their moments during the third round, with Adesanya rocking Du Plessis with a spinning back elbow, and Du Plessis stunning him with combinations. But the New Zealander was landing more on the feet, with his work to Du Plessis’ body of note.
Adesanya continued to get the better of Du Plessis on the feet and troubled him in the fourth. That is, until Du Plessis blitzed back, getting to Adesanya’s back and bringing him back to the ground. There, Du Plessis finally locked in the same rear-naked choke he looked for in the second round and scored the submission.
Following the fight, Du Plessis gave respect to Adesanya, squashing their beef.
Meanwhile, despite the assumption a rematch between DDP and Sean Strickland will be next, and Alex Pereira defending the light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree in October, Pereira took to social media to tease a move back down to 185 to challenge Du Plessis.
Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya To Remain Middleweight Champion
Du Plessis and Adesanya had a heated confrontation following UFC 290, where Du Plessis knocked out Robert Whittaker to earn a future title shot.
Du Plessis entered tonight with a nine-fight win streak, having not lost since dropping the KSW welterweight title in October 2018. Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January to win the UFC middleweight title.
This marked Adesanya’s first fight since his heavy upset loss to Strickland at UFC 293, losing the middleweight championship after regaining it from Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya had previously won the belt with a knockout of Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019, successfully defending the title five times before dropping it to Pereira at UFC 281.