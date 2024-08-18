Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Aljamain Sterling & Other MMA Fighters React To Dricus Du Plessis Submitting Israel Adesanya At UFC 305

Both men appeared to take round one to feel each other out and get their striking going. Adesanya landed strong starts early but appeared to get caught by Du Plessis later in the round.

Du Plessis changed his gameplan in the second and looked for takedowns quickly, scoring multiple takedowns and fighting against wizzers from Adesanya. Du Plessis threatened a choke on more than one occasion. Adesanya appeared to get some sort of knockdown off a punch, but Du Plessis fell into him, knocking Adesanya down and allowing Du Plessis to get back into grappling control against the fence.

Both men had their moments during the third round, with Adesanya rocking Du Plessis with a spinning back elbow, and Du Plessis stunning him with combinations. But the New Zealander was landing more on the feet, with his work to Du Plessis’ body of note.

- Advertisement -

Adesanya continued to get the better of Du Plessis on the feet and troubled him in the fourth. That is, until Du Plessis blitzed back, getting to Adesanya’s back and bringing him back to the ground. There, Du Plessis finally locked in the same rear-naked choke he looked for in the second round and scored the submission.

Following the fight, Du Plessis gave respect to Adesanya, squashing their beef.

Meanwhile, despite the assumption a rematch between DDP and Sean Strickland will be next, and Alex Pereira defending the light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree in October, Pereira took to social media to tease a move back down to 185 to challenge Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis Submits Israel Adesanya To Remain Middleweight Champion

Respect to DDP for the apology. Great fight both guys — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 18, 2024

Whelp my prediction was wrong, Izzy looked good but damn DDP has got that dawg in him #UFC305 — Zac Pauga (@ZacPauga) August 18, 2024

Izzy is still so good hope he doesn’t retire — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

Congrats to @dricusduplessis , two great warriors fought and he got the job done. Dricus is the man 👏 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 18, 2024

Driscus still sucks — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 18, 2024

Well done from both men. What a fight. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UFC305 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 18, 2024

It was a good fight tho. That’s all I’m gonna say😡 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 18, 2024

Damn. Idk what happened there. Almost looked like a mental lapse in that final 45 seconds. DDP retains his title. #UFC305 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 18, 2024

As soon as people get tired their discipline goes out the window



Great fight by both but Adesanya let 20 seconds of fatigue ruin a beautiful fight he was putting together . Both were tired.



Mental fatigue won that! — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@innerGmma_ufc) August 18, 2024

Im not champion or anything but how da fook this mdfkrr keeps winning 😂 #UFC305 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 18, 2024

POATAN WANTS DOUBLE CHAMP AGAIN #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/ibv59BFCk5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 18, 2024 - Advertisement -

Du Plessis and Adesanya had a heated confrontation following UFC 290, where Du Plessis knocked out Robert Whittaker to earn a future title shot.

Du Plessis entered tonight with a nine-fight win streak, having not lost since dropping the KSW welterweight title in October 2018. Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January to win the UFC middleweight title.

This marked Adesanya’s first fight since his heavy upset loss to Strickland at UFC 293, losing the middleweight championship after regaining it from Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Adesanya had previously won the belt with a knockout of Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019, successfully defending the title five times before dropping it to Pereira at UFC 281.