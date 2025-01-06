‘Bet The House On Ankalaev’ – Fans Debate Alex Pereira Being Favorite To End 2025 As UFC LHW Champion

The odds are in for the UFC’s champions in 2025, and betting lines for a number of divisions have stirred debate.

As always, titles are expected to change hands on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage in the new year. DraftKings doesn’t, however, have the light heavyweight class as one in which a new kingpin could be crowned.

Opening odds for who will have UFC gold in their possession in 12 months’ time recently emerged, with Alex Pereira set as the favorite to be occupying the 205-pound throne at the end of 2025.

For that to be the case, the Brazilian would seemingly need to get past the challenge of top contender Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian has long staked his claim for a shot at Pereira, and despite the champ pointing to a different assignment next time out, many still expect the one-time challenger to get his opportunity this year.

The odds have Ankalaev as the second favorite to finish 2025 as the UFC light heavyweight titleholder at +195, being pipped to the post by “Poatan’s” -120 line.

That, in addition to the figures beside names like Khamzat Chimaev, Jamahal Hill, and Jan Błachowicz, have split opinion in the MMA community online.

