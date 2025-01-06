HomeNewsUFC
Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira
Images: UFC.com

‘Bet The House On Ankalaev’ – Fans Debate Alex Pereira Being Favorite To End 2025 As UFC LHW Champion

By Harvey Leonard

The odds are in for the UFC’s champions in 2025, and betting lines for a number of divisions have stirred debate.

As always, titles are expected to change hands on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage in the new year. DraftKings doesn’t, however, have the light heavyweight class as one in which a new kingpin could be crowned.

Opening odds for who will have UFC gold in their possession in 12 months’ time recently emerged, with Alex Pereira set as the favorite to be occupying the 205-pound throne at the end of 2025.

For that to be the case, the Brazilian would seemingly need to get past the challenge of top contender Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian has long staked his claim for a shot at Pereira, and despite the champ pointing to a different assignment next time out, many still expect the one-time challenger to get his opportunity this year.

The odds have Ankalaev as the second favorite to finish 2025 as the UFC light heavyweight titleholder at +195, being pipped to the post by “Poatan’s” -120 line.

That, in addition to the figures beside names like Khamzat Chimaev, Jamahal Hill, and Jan Błachowicz, have split opinion in the MMA community online.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Colby Covington Pondering Middleweight Move To Face ‘Cardio Kickboxer’ Sean Strickland

UFC
Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is pondering a career change following his...

Kayla Harrison Called Out For Interim Title Fight Amid Rumors Of Julianna Peña Injury

UFC
Should Kayla Harrison's first UFC title fight come in the interim variety, one fellow...

Lightweight Prospect Calls For Michael Chandler’s Removal From The Rankings: ‘He’s 2-4 In The UFC!’

UFC
According to one up-and-comer, Michael Chandler has no business having a number next to...

Sean O’Malley Sets Ideal Scenario For His Journey To Reclaiming UFC Bantamweight Title

UFC
Sean O’Malley is determined to reclaim his place on the UFC's bantamweight throne. The former...

UFC 311: Beneil Dariush Explains The Key To Beating Islam Makhachev

UFC
Beneil Dariush believes that defeating UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev requires mastering the striking...

Daniel Cormier Thinks Ilia Topuria Is Poised To Become ‘Global Superstar’ In 2025

UFC
Ilia Topuria had an extraordinary 2024, solidifying his position as a dominant force in...

Umar Nurmagomedov Interview Revealing Broken Arm Ahead Of UFC 311 Fight Gets Pulled

UFC
Umar Nurmagomedov recently hinted that Merab Dvalishvili might withdraw from their UFC 311 co-main...

Cain Velasquez Signs As Global Fight League Team Manager Weeks Before Sentencing For Attempted Murder Charge

UFC
Cain Velasquez is now set to channel his fighting spirit into a managerial role...

Darren Till Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismissing Dagestan vs. Ireland Rivalry: ‘For Him To Sit There & Say…’

UFC
Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov aims to further cement his legacy when he faces...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002