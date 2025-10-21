Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones: MMA icon weighs in on potential superfight

MMA legend Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has given his thoughts on the potential superfight that’s brewing between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones.

Ever since his iconic win at UFC 320, Alex Pereira has been making it known that he is interested in squaring off with Jon Jones in a blockbuster superfight. If it happens, you’d have to imagine that the goal would be for it to take place on the UFC White House card, perhaps serving as the main event of the show.

Alex Pereira clearly respects Jon Jones and vice versa, but Dana White hasn’t been willing to commit to putting ‘Bones’ on the card – largely because of how he handled the Tom Aspinall situation.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned ‘Mayhem’ Miller weighed in on what he believes should happen.

Jason Miller’s view on Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones

“100% should happen. 100% should happen.”

“Well, Jon Jones I see that fight a lot closer than people would think. Everyone likes to defer, ‘Oh, Jon will win that one.’ And that is the inkling in the back of my head. He’s a more complete martial artist and at this stage in his career bigger.”

“Do I want Poatan to win? Yeah. Yeah. A little bit. I do. Because this guy has the romantic story. I don’t know, all that story could be fluff they made up. But man, working at the tire shop, some manly stuff. Hey, I did that myself… He went through his struggles. He overcame it. Kickboxing champion.”