Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev Next? ‘Poatan’ Offers an Answer on His Future

Alex Pereira has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s challenge in the wake of his victory at UFC 320.

Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev via first round TKO to win back the UFC light heavyweight championship. It was one of the most sensational performances in UFC title fight history, and while that may sound like an overstatement, it certainly isn’t when you consider how the first fight between the two men played out earlier this year. Now, as we look ahead to the future, there are plenty of questions regarding what exactly is going to be next for ‘Poatan’.

Alex Pereira is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts and while there are plenty of potential contenders at light heavyweight, including Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka, he has his eyes set on history. The Brazilian sensation has made it known that he wants to venture up to the heavyweight division in pursuit of a third world title in a third weight class, something that has never been accomplished in the history of the UFC.

However, in the aftermath of UFC 320, Khamzat Chimaev seemed to issue a challenge of sorts to Alex Pereira on social media, following on from previous talk of the two colliding in a superfight. In the post-fight press conference, though, Pereira politely let Chimaev know that he isn’t interested at this time.

Alex Pereira responds to Khamzat Chimaev

“Thanks for the congratulations, but I want a super fight. Like I said, I want to fight at heavyweight. So, thanks only for the congratulations.”