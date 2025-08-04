Alex Pereira Will Beat Magomed Ankalaev in Rematch, UFC Middleweight

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho has predicted that Alex Pereira will get his revenge on Magomed Ankalaev and defeat him in their highly anticipated rematch.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the most popular fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He went on an incredible run at both middleweight and light heavyweight, but his title reign at 205 pounds came to an end recently at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev. While it was a tense and fascinating encounter, Ankalaev certainly appeared to do more than enough to get his hand raised.

Now, though, fans are getting ready to see Alex Pereira try and get his revenge. It’s going to be easier said than done given what we know about the toughness and heart of Magomed Ankalaev, but in equal measure, ‘Poatan’ can never be ruled out of any fight courtesy of his incredible power and precision.

In a recent interview, Caio Borralho became the latest fighter to give his thoughts on what will go down when Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev stand across the cage from each other for the second time.

Caio Borralho backs Alex Pereira to beat Magomed Ankalaev in rematch

“Alex Pereira is a hard guy to fight because he’s very intelligent, but I think this rematch will be mostly the same. Alex knows he can defend the takedowns, so now he can risk more to bring pressure and find that knockout.”

It’s anyone’s guess as to which way this one is going to go, but one thing we know for sure is that we’re bound to see fireworks.