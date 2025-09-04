Alex Pereira Breaks Down Miscommunication with the UFC: “I regret that”

UFC legend Alex Pereira has spoken about the miscommunication he had with the promotion that led to an angry tweet he sent out a few months ago.

As we know, Alex Pereira is one of the best fighters of his generation. He is a two-weight UFC champion, and he has proven himself to be one of the most exciting, must-see athletes on the planet. In his last outing, however, he lost his UFC light heavyweight championship in a defeat to Magomed Ankalaev.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 is the right move. Prior to their first meeting, though, ‘Poatan’ landed himself in hot water – or so it seemed – after tweeting out his frustrations with the UFC.

In a recent interview, Alex Pereira decided to clarify the situation.

Alex Pereira reveals dispute with UFC

“Before the first fight, I don’t know the reason, but the UFC didn’t want to put me with him. Everyone saw no one was interested to see him fight. Then his team talked saying I was scared, that I didn’t want to accept the fight or the rematch.

“But I already had conversations with the UFC and knew the date—it was October. I had to recover from multiple fights in a short period. I waited for the best date for me, and October works well. If he was ready in June, July or August, that’s before our agreed date, so he doesn’t have the moral of the champion ready and waiting for the challenger.”

“I was a bit upset and tweeted out of moment because of some promises about the fight. Later I realized it was a miscommunication with the UFC. I didn’t inform my manager before tweeting and I regret that. If I’d called Hunter, I think it would have been solved without any exposure.”