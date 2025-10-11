Why Does Alex Pereira Want to Fight Jon Jones? It’s More Than Just Money, Says UFC Insider

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on why he firmly believes Alex Pereira actually wants to fight Jon Jones.

Alex Pereira is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion after he knocked out Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320. In the aftermath of the event, he let the masses know that he’s very interested in the idea of battling Jon Jones at some point in the future.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen highlighted why he believes Pereira genuinely wants to fight Jones, as opposed to those who have called him out even if they don’t actually want to fight him.

Chael Sonnen on Alex Pereira wanting to fight Jon Jones

“I don’t believe anybody’s ever wanted to fight Jon Jones. You’ll find a couple of people that said it. I don’t believe them. I think Alex Pereira might be the first person to ever call out Jon Jones where I actually think they want to fight Jon. This isn’t about a main event. This isn’t about Madison Square Garden. This isn’t about pay-per-view points and legacy. They actually want to fight Jon Jones. X’s and O’s, my skills versus your skills—just so we know, just so we can go on through this journey known as life and have the answer to this question: Can I beat you or can you beat me? I mean, it is extremely honorable.”

“Don’t tell me money. Pereira’s rich. Pereira has the number one contract in the UFC. I don’t count Conor because Conor is not currently licensed. Just so you know, Pereira has the number one contract. Before Pereira had that, the highest paid fighter was Israel Adesanya. And within that mix is Khabib. The most beautiful contract was, aside from McGregor, then came Khabib, and then Pereira got in the mix and here we are.

“So, we move money out. Everybody wants money and you want more money. I get it. But let’s just move money out. Whatever Pereira does next—and by the way, fighting Jon Jones collectively compared to whatever else Pereira can do, it’s not as substantial as one might think. So, let’s move money out. He’s going to get money either way.”

“A legit, true competitor who legitimately, behind the fame and the money and the cameras, wants to know: Am I better than you or are you better than me? I can live with the outcome. I don’t want to have to live with the wonder; was it you or was it me? Life moves on either way. But I don’t want to be under contract with you at the same time in this era with an ability to get to the ring—whatever that ability is.

“If it means I’ve got to come to your weight class, if it means you’re coming to mine, if it means there’s no belt or I’ve got to put up my belt, whatever the stakes, let’s get this to the ring. And it is such an honorable thing. It is where this sport started.”