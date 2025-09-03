Alexander Volkanovski is Interested in Facing Conor McGregor: “I don’t think people give him credit”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is an absolute machine. He will take on anyone, anywhere, anytime. He is a two-time world champ at 145 pounds and he has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Of course, sometimes that’s led to his downfall, but he’s currently back on top of the mountain after beating Diego Lopes to win the title for a second time. With Alexander Volkanovski, though, he’s always looking ahead to the future.

In a recent interview, Alexander Volkanovski made it known that he’d be more than open to throwing down with the one and only Conor McGregor.

Alexander Volkanovski is interested in Conor McGregor fight

“Probably Conor, man (I would pick to fight), a lot of people are gonna sit there and be like, ‘Oh yeah Conor is a boring answer’ but he was in the featherweight division, that era when he was just an absolute superstar,” Volkanovski told The Unscripted Show.

“The position you could put yourself in just fighting that guy. When you talk about building your platform, when we talk about money and all of that… The platform you on, you need to take advantage of it and that’s one fast track to getting people to notice you.

“He was a good fighter, he was a great fighter. He was another fighter that his accuracy, he was actually a bit ahead of his time, he was really good, I don’t think people give him credit… He had great timing, great set ups, good understanding of what works and what works for him, and yeah, he was sharp.

“A lot of that is gone now he’s probably gonna be reasonably sharp but he’s never gonna be the same Conor McGregor,” Volk continued.

