UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Joins Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns In Star-Studded 2026 Street Fighter Movie Cast

Alexander Volkanovski is set to make his silver screen debut.

Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweight champions in UFC history, holding a 27-4 professional record, which includes 16 wins by stoppage. Known for his versatile fighting style, “The Great” has defended his 145-pound crown five times, turning back elite challengers such as Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Yair Rodriguez.

AND STILL 😤 Alexander Volkanovski stops Yair Rodriguez in round 3 📷 #UFC290pic.twitter.com/0nLA0aKmd0 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) July 9, 2023

The 36-year-old Australian reclaimed the featherweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this past April. Now, after cementing his legacy in the Octagon, Volkanovski is set to showcase his combat skills alongside his acting chops on the big screen.

On Thursday, Legendary Pictures announced that their upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026. The studio also unveiled the full cast, with the latest addition, Alexander Volkanovski, joining to bring the iconic Street Fighter character Joe to life.

Secrets don’t last long in the arena—Street Fighter is now in production. In theaters October 16, 2026.



Let the tournament begin!#StreetFighterMovie pic.twitter.com/HhDKL39i5H — Street Fighter Movie (@Street_Fighter) September 4, 2025

As per the film’s backstory, the character Joe, also known as “Superstar,” was once the unbeaten, undisputed U.S. kickboxing champion set for the Pan-American Fighting Championship, until clashes with his temper and financial troubles derailed his path, forcing him to live as a rogue. However, it is not yet known whether the upcoming film will follow the same storyline.

Image: @Street_Fighter/X

Which Big Names Are Joining Alexander Volkanovski In Street Fighter Movie?

The 2026 Street Fighter film marks the third live-action adaptation of Capcom’s iconic fighting game franchise and will be directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, with a screenplay by Dalan Musson.

The movie features a high-profile, multi-talented cast, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as Guile, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Here’s the complete cast and character list for the upcoming Street Fighter movie:

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Image: @Street_Fighter/X

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Image: @Street_Fighter/X