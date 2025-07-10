Alexander Volkov’s Unexpected Adventures Outside the Octagon: Power Slap Coach for a Day?

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov has spoken about his recent experience as a coach in Power Slap as he prepares to make his return to the cage.

As we know, Alexander Volkov is one of the top contenders in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He has achieved some incredible things in the sport of mixed martial arts but up to this point, he hasn’t been able to get over the finish line when it comes to winning a world title. Following his controversial split decision loss to Ciryl Gane in his last outing, he opted to take some time off and reflect on what he needs to do in order to break through that glass ceiling.

For Alexander Volkov, it seems as if that included going on some side quests. He even popped up as a coach during a Power Slap event which, as we know, ties in very well with the UFC due to the influence of Dana White.

In a recent interview, Alexander Volkov spoke candidly about the experience and how much fun he had.

Alexander Volkov reveals slap fighting side quest

“I don’t know, it’s just myself—my style of life. I usually do a lot of funny things with my friends everywhere. When I came to the US, I had more time to make videos, create content. I just do it for fun, with no purpose or hype.”

“One day I was cornering a fighter from Russia in Power Slap. I trained with him for a week, and he won the fight with just one slap, knocked the guy out. After his fight, I put in my bio: I’m a Power Slap coach now. It was fun.”