‘Golden Girl’ Alice Pereira Poised to Make History as UFC’s Youngest Female in September

Alice Pereira is set to make UFC history in her first promotional appearance.

On September 13, the 19-year-old ‘Golden Girl’ will square off with Montserrat Rendon at Noche UFC in San Antonio, officially making her the youngest female fighter to ever compete inside the Octagon.

Born on December 20, 2005, Pereira scored her first regional championship win late last year, defeating Samara Santos at Cage Masters FC 2 to capture the CMFC bantamweight title. Immediately following the victory, she pleaded to UFC matchmaker, Mick Maynard, for a contract.

Dana White Gave Alice Pereira the ‘Ultimate’ Christmas Gift

On Christmas Eve, Dana White made the call and presented Pereira with a contract to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

🚨 Dana White announced on Instagram that the UFC has signed 19-year-old bantamweight Alice Pereira (6-0).



“The Golden Girl” got the news via a Christmas FaceTime call from UFC Matchmaker Mick Maynard.



“And who would think that Alice Pereira, the little girl who dreamed of just debuting in MMA, is now the newest contractor of the biggest MMA organization in the world and she has a full story on Forbes,” Pereira wrote, reacting to the story on social media. “Not in my wildest dreams would I imagine that Dana White would call me on Christmas Eve wearing a shirt with my name on it to give me the best gift of my life and that the boss Mick Maynard would follow me and post my video on his personal Instagram,” she added. “I‘ll go twice as hard. I’m happy for the media and the hype, but I won’t get distracted because I know I’m far from where I want to be yet.”

Pereira is a perfect 6-0 in her mixed martial arts career and carries with her an 84% finish rate, including a 64-second submission via RNC and four highlight-reel knockouts, all but one of them coming in the very frist round.

And no, she is not releated to Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira.