Alex Pereira’s Sister Hopes For Full-Time Fighting Career To Bring End To Amazon Delivery Job

Alex Pereira’s sister has to juggle two careers as she works to make ends meet while chasing her dream in combat sports.

Much like her brother, “Poatan,” Aline carved out a career in kickboxing before making the jump to MMA, though she remains a relative newcomer to the sport. Following her debut loss, she has been working to find her footing, posting a 1-2 record under the LFA banner between 2022 and 2023.

Pereira is now signed with Karate Combat, where she made an explosive promotional debut in October 2024, securing a first-round left hook knockout over Dee Begley that echoed her brother’s iconic finish.

Two Pereiras for the price of one – and a devastating left hook KO.



KC50 saw Aline Pereira make her pit debut with a stunning finish in classic Pereira style.



Aline returns to the pit for the KC52 co-main event to face Gisela Luna!



While the pay in Karate Combat provides a considerable financial boost compared to her kickboxing and MMA days, the 34-year-old Brazilian acknowledges that she must grind through a part-time job when she’s not fighting, putting in long hours to supplement her income.

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting, Pereira opened up about balancing her fight career with her work as an Amazon delivery driver. When she’s not in fight camp, she takes on late-night shifts to make ends meet, all while working toward building a career that will provide a comfortable life for her family in the United States.

She explained that the reason for her early start is to beat the traffic, allowing her the freedom to dedicate the rest of her day to training.

“I do deliveries for Amazon, and we do what we have to do,” Pereira said. “This routine is very tiresome because we still have to accommodate the training hours and the job, but it all works out in the end… It’s not [not an] easy [job]. We do deliveries for four and a half hours. But it’s great to be here. The United States is very good for me and my son, too.”

Pereira is set to make her sophomore appearance in the Karate Combat Pit this Friday in Miami, Florida, where she’ll face a short-notice opponent in Amanda Torres for a 130-pound catchweight bout.

Her brother, meanwhile, was not too pleased at the reporter whom Aline made mention of her job to. The UFC champion took aim at MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz in a social media post.