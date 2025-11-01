UFC

“All Offense, All The Time” – Fans & Fighters React As Steve Garcia Puts On Dominant Beating Of David Onama In UFC Vegas 110 Main Event

By Thomas Albano

Steve Garcia has made a statement that he is ready for the top competition at featherweight, quickly putting away David Onama in the main event of UFC Vegas 110.

From the moment the fight started, Garcia came out on the front foot, bringing pressure to Onama and cutting off the cage. Garcia worked Onama over with his boxing before dropping Onama with a left hand. Onama got up but was hit by a barrage of blows from Garcia, quickly ending the fight in highlight fashion.

Steve Garcia Scores First-Round Finish Of David Onama At UFC Vegas 110

Garcia’s win streak increased to seven with this victory tonight.

Onama sees a four-fight win streak snapped with this loss.

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002