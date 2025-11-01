“All Offense, All The Time” – Fans & Fighters React As Steve Garcia Puts On Dominant Beating Of David Onama In UFC Vegas 110 Main Event

Steve Garcia has made a statement that he is ready for the top competition at featherweight, quickly putting away David Onama in the main event of UFC Vegas 110.
From the moment the fight started, Garcia came out on the front foot, bringing pressure to Onama and cutting off the cage. Garcia worked Onama over with his boxing before dropping Onama with a left hand. Onama got up but was hit by a barrage of blows from Garcia, quickly ending the fight in highlight fashion.
Garcia’s win streak increased to seven with this victory tonight.
Onama sees a four-fight win streak snapped with this loss.