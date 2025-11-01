“All Offense, All The Time” – Fans & Fighters React As Steve Garcia Puts On Dominant Beating Of David Onama In UFC Vegas 110 Main Event

Steve Garcia has made a statement that he is ready for the top competition at featherweight, quickly putting away David Onama in the main event of UFC Vegas 110.

From the moment the fight started, Garcia came out on the front foot, bringing pressure to Onama and cutting off the cage. Garcia worked Onama over with his boxing before dropping Onama with a left hand. Onama got up but was hit by a barrage of blows from Garcia, quickly ending the fight in highlight fashion.

Steve Garcia is just all offense, all the time. That was impressive. Really just kinda walked over him — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 2, 2025

Garcia just knows how to get it done! #UFCVegas110 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 2, 2025

Garcia is not fucking around sheesh 👏👏👏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 2, 2025

Garcia is a main event guy! — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) November 2, 2025

Call me captain obvious, but Steve Garcia must hit hard as fuck #UFCVegas110 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 2, 2025

Seven in a row for Garcia. Impressive first round win against Onama. That's six finishes in his last seven. #UFCVegas110 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 2, 2025

Garcia is just walking Onama down. He hasn't been in this fight for 1 second — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 2, 2025

This man deserves a higher ranked opponent now. He just walks through David Onama in the first round. #UFCVegas110 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 2, 2025

Steve Garcia just beat the fuck out of David Onama #UFCVegas110 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) November 2, 2025

Just about as good a round as it gets from Garcia as he gets the finish over Onama.



Was teeing off on him all round with very little pushback. Landed clean combos and started rolling down hill once Onama was compromised.



Beautiful performance — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 2, 2025

Garcia’s win streak increased to seven with this victory tonight.

Onama sees a four-fight win streak snapped with this loss.