Eddie Alvarez Explains Why Michael Chandler’s UFC Tenure Has Been ‘Frustrating’ To Watch

By Andrew Ravens

Eddie Alvarez has been closely following Michael Chandler’s UFC career.

Chandler entered the UFC with an impressive 21-5 MMA record and has since gone 2-4 over his last six fights. His most recent victory was a spectacular knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May 2022. However, the former Bellator champ’s momentum faltered he was submitted by Dustin Poirier, followed by another defeat at UFC 309, where he fell at the hands of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the second time.

Despite Chandler’s successes, Alvarez believes his former Bellator rival has not reached his full potential in the UFC. Speaking with MMA Junkie, “The Underground King” shared his perspective:

“If you ask him, he’s underperformed. He’ll know the reason for that or whatever the reasons are, but for sure I think he has all the tools to win the UFC title. It’s a matter of whether he uses the tools he has, and I don’t think he has properly, and I don’t know why. It’s very frustrating for me to watch because I know what he’s capable of, and what kind of grit and champion spirit he has.”

Alvarez emphasized Chandler’s need to adjust his fighting style to leverage his strengths, particularly his wrestling ability.

“I think it’s more of him tweaking the way he fights and using the weapons that he has. He just doesn’t use them, and it’s frustrating for me to watch, to be honest with you. I think it’s frustrating for a lot of people who are fans of him who want him to win because he can. He just doesn’t use the stuff that God’s given to him. He doesn’t use his wrestling at all, and it’s very dominant. He’s a very strong guy.”

For Alvarez, Chandler’s unrealized potential and strategic decisions in the Octagon are what make his performances so perplexing to watch.

