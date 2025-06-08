Amanda Nunes Confirmed To Unretire, Challenge Kayla Harrison

As has been previously speculated and teased, even after the announcement of her impending UFC Hall of Fame induction, “The Lioness” is back.

During an athlete panel held ahead of UFC 316, former UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes announced her intentions to un-retire and challenge for the belt she previously held on two occasions.

That was confirmed at the event itself. Following Kayla Harrison’s bantamweight title win over Julianna Pena, Harrison called out Nunes to enter the Octagon.

“That’s the next fight,” Harrison said.

Nunes, who was in the crowd, was allowed into the Octagon and confirmed her intentions to return and face Harrison.

Amanda Nunes Returning, Aiming For Third Reign As UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion

“I’m back,” Nunes said.

Nunes has had history with both women in the women’s title fight. The lone time since Nunes’ first title win in 2016 that Nunes didn’t rule over 135 was when Pena shocked the world and finished Nunes at UFC 269 to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. Nunes would regain the championship from Pena at UFC 277 but retire before a trilogy fight that Pena greatly desired.

Meanwhile, Nunes and Harrison has been teased as a potential dream match when Harrison was on top of the PFL’s women’s lightweight division while Nunes was a champ-champ in the UFC.