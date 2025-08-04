Amanda Nunes Ready to Recapture Her Title from Kayla Harrison: “I’m going to get my belt back”

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has made it crystal clear that she plans on taking back her belt from Kayla Harrison when they eventually square off.

Everyone knows that Amanda Nunes is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Now, after a few years away from the cage, she’s set to return and challenge Kayla Harrison for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. It’s a fight that everyone has been wanting to see for a long time, and as we look ahead to the immediate future, it’s probably one of the biggest fights that can be made in the UFC.

The two have been fairly respectful to one another but at the same time, Amanda Nunes has already said she wasn’t overly impressed by Harrison’s win over Julianna Pena – laying the groundwork for what looks set to be a really fun encounter.

In a recent interview, Amanda Nunes went into a bit more detail about what she wants to achieve with this next run.

Amanda Nunes wants the belt back

“The next thing is “and new”. I’m gonna hear it once again. Isn’t that crazy, if you guys think about that? Honest. I’m gonna get my belt back, and you’re gonna view me again, and I’m gonna tell you. Remember I told you, I’m getting my belt back. So, I’m gonna do that.”

“Hoping it’s this year for sure. I’m gonna talk to Dana to see, I’m ready to go. I’m healthy, I’m training. I’m ready to go.”

“Brazil, in my city, in Vegas, whatever. I want my belt back.”

Quote via BJPENN.com