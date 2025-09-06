“An Ultimate Achiever” – Fans & Fighters React As Modestas Bukauskas Sends Paul Craig Into Retirement After Leaving Him Unable To Continue Past First Round At UFC Paris

Paul Craig has called it a career after getting stopped by Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Paris.

Bukauskas looked to target the legs early and tried to use the clinch to his advantage. Craig attempted to bring the fight to his world, the mat, but Bukauskas kept control and looked to position himself for some strong ground-and-pound.

Bukauskas got that in the closing seconds of the first round, which included a final elbow right before the horn. However, Craig was unable to stand up after the horn and appeared to be out cold, leading to a stoppage at the end of the first round.

Following the fight, Craig laid his gloves down in the Octagon, confirming his retirement from MMA.

Paul Craig is an ultimate achiever. He was considering retirement during his first UFC deal and he’s still here 9 years later.



He’s given us magic moments, had some massive wins and most importantly, he was always a credit to the people he represented.



It’s been a pleasure! — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) September 6, 2025

Paul Craig retires from mixed martial arts after that loss to Modestas Bukauskas.



‘The Bearjew’ has had an amazing career.



21 fights in the UFC and carried Scotland on his back for the best part of a decade.



A truly, truly amazing guy inside and outside the cage.



Congrats… pic.twitter.com/ucziCBmpYq — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) September 6, 2025

Amazing career, Paul Craig! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 6, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas with a HELLBOW to KO Paul Craig in the last second of the first-round #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kO3q3Al0kN — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) September 6, 2025

Paul Craig has had a phenomenal career in the UFC.



It ain’t easy to get to 21 fights especially when you’re fighting top 10 ranked fighters in two weight divisions.



He is the ONLY man to beat the current LHW champion.



Thanks for the memories indeed my man #UFCParis — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) September 6, 2025

Always liked Paul Craig. One of the fastest triangles in the game. #UFCParis — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) September 6, 2025

Paul Craig has wins over three UFC light heavyweight champions:



Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill

Shogun Rua



👏 — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) September 6, 2025

Bukauskas has now won four straight and eight wins in his last nine fights.

Craig’s MMA career ends with a five-fight winless record (0-4-1). Craig made his UFC debut in December 2016 as an 8-0 fighter. He’d start his UFC tenure 3-4, though he’d pick up performance bonuses in those wins. He’d then go 5-0-1 between September 2019 and March 2022.