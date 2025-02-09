UFC Analyst Rips Sean Strickland After UFC 312 Performance: ‘He’s Not Who He Says He Is’

Sean Strickland’s pre-fight promises of a brutal, all-out war with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 ultimately fell flat when they met in their rematch.

This is becoming a trend, as Strickland has a history of talking up his willingness to fight to the death — only for his bouts to be marked more by decisions than finishes. That pattern frustrated veteran analyst and coach Din Thomas, who expressed disappointment after Strickland’s latest performance.

“We just have to admit it now. We have to admit it: Sean Strickland is not who he says he is,” Thomas said on the UFC 312 post-fight show (h/t MMA Fighting). “He’s not who he says he is. We want him to be something. He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy.

“He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death! To the death! He didn’t go to the death. He didn’t even go deep. I’m not saying he’s not a great fighter. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve to be where he’s at. But he’s not who he says he is. We’ve got to admit that.”

Strickland’s rematch with Du Plessis mirrored their first fight, ending in another loss for the American. However, this time, his performance was noticeably less aggressive. Rather than pushing for a finish, he relied on his jab and attempted to outwork the South African on the feet.

Between rounds, Strickland’s coach, Eric Nicksick, repeatedly urged him to be more active, emphasizing the need for a finish in the final round. Despite the advice, the challenger’s approach remained largely unchanged, leading to another setback.