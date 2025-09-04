Anderson Silva Is Awarded a Whopping $10.3 Million From UFC Antitrust Lawsuit

MMA legend Anderson Silva is set to receive $10.3 million from the UFC antitrust lawsuit, reports indicate.

As we know, Anderson Silva is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has achieved some truly unbelievable things throughout the course of his career and he has cemented his legacy as one of the best to ever do it – especially in the UFC.

As it turns out, though, Anderson Silva will also be receiving a pretty notable payday off the back of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s antitrust lawsuit. This allegation was that the promotion underpaid athletes between 2010 and 2017, with around 1,200 fighters being automatically included in the case.

This includes the aforementioned Anderson Silva, who is going to be doing pretty well off the back of this news.

For the class the average payment will be $231,022.29; median $86,034.65; high is $10,334,240.72; & a low of $16,138.45. Based on the final settlement fund each fighter should get 32.7% of their total bout compensation earned during the class period plus $14,179.33 each bout. 3/ pic.twitter.com/bpoP7X06Of — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) September 3, 2025

Anderson Silva set for big payout

“In Le v Zuffa news, the Claims Administrator, Angeion Group, has filed a report on the status of processing Class Member claim submissions. Settlement fund will be distributed no later than September 19 “after permitting Angeion time to complete several administrative tasks.

“Angeion mailed to 1,121 Class Members individualized claim forms and Angeion received a total of 1,088 claims submissions, of which 37 contented their info.

“For the class the average payment will be $231,022.29; median $86,034.65; high is $10,334,240.72; & a low of $16,138.45. Based on the final settlement fund each fighter should get 32.7% of their total bout compensation earned during the class period plus $14,179.33 each bout.”

Good for ‘The Spider’.