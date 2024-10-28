Magomed Ankalaev To Alex Pereira: ‘Stop Running Away From Me’

Magomed Ankalaev is confident that Alex Pereira is actively avoiding a showdown, and he’s eager to step into the Octagon with him.

Fresh off a decisive victory over Aleksandar Rakic on the main card of UFC 308, Ankalaev believes he’s earned a title shot. His decision win at UFC 308 showcased his skill, positioning him as a top contender. Speaking to the media after the fight, Ankalaev voiced his suspicions, suggesting that the promotion may be shielding Pereira from the matchup.

No More Running

“Let’s do it: Alex, stop running away from me. … I’ve heard he wants to fight during Ramadan. We’re not fighting in Ramadan. But after Ramadan or before, if he agrees, we’ll fight.”

Ankalaev added, “I think he’s being protected. I’m not sure why the UFC is doing it, but it seems they’re shielding him. He’s an exciting fighter and a strong striker, so maybe they’re just trying to save him.”

Undefeated since 2018, Ankalaev’s fighting style has drawn some criticism, with some detractors labeling it “boring.” However, he remains a formidable contender in the light heavyweight division, eager for his chance to face Pereira.