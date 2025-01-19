‘Free Money On Poatan’ – Fans React To Magomed Ankalaev Opening As Betting Favorite To Beat Alex Pereira At UFC 313

The release of opening odds for the recently announced UFC 313 headliner between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev have raised some eyebrows.

Pereira, the reigning light heavyweight champion, had his first assignment of 2025 announced during the broadcast of UFC 311 on Saturday night. “Poatan” was present as his long-awaited battle with Ankalaev was made official.

Following months of back and forth on social media and questions surrounding his next step, the Brazilian has been lined up to face the consensus top contender in the main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas on March 8.

As always, the fight news was quickly followed by the release of opening odds. And interestingly, despite his impressive streak of successful title defenses in 2024, Pereira is the underdog.

On BetOnline.ag, the champ opened at +170, with the challenger’s line reading -200.

That split opinion online, with many expressing their confidence in Pereira maintaining his place on the light heavyweight throne come fight night at T-Mobile Arena.

