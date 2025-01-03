HomeNewsUFC
Manager Explains Magomed Ankalaev’s Confidence About KOing Alex Pereira: ‘He Said…Izzy Can’t Even Wash My Boots In Striking’

By Kyle Dimond

For a long time now, fight fans have theorized that Magomed Ankalaev is the biggest threat to the current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The #1-ranked contender has beaten a lot of top opposition but it was his recent win over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 which seemingly solidified his status as the next in line at long last.

However, the Rakić fight did also raise some concerns regarding the way that Ankalaev might approach a clash with “Poatan”. Throughout 2024, Ankalaev was very clear on the idea that in a fight with Pereira, he would stand and strike with him, believing that he would knock the champion out whilst many have made the case for why this wouldn’t be a smart approach.

The Russian traded with Rakić for all three rounds this past October even after he lost the first five minutes because he didn’t attempt to test his opponent’s grappling and though he came out on top, he was clearly going out of his way to prove a point. Ankalaev has shown himself to be a very effective striker but in the current titleholder, you’re talking about a hall of fame level kickboxer.

Ali Abdelaziz spoke in a recent interview with MMA Junkie about the confidence of the challenger right now in regards to his striking. As the manager of the number one contender, he said that his fighter is convinced that he will shock the world by stopping “Poatan” without using his grappling when they eventually go head-to-head.

“Ankalaev, what he told me, he said, ‘I’m not wrestling with [Pereira]. I’m gonna show everybody. Izzy can’t even wash my boots in striking. I’m gonna knock Alex Pereira out. Get the respect I’ve deserved for a long time.’ It’s a long task to strike with [Pereira] and knock him out. But I believe Ankalaev can do it.”

