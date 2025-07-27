Another UFC Vegas 108 Matchup Scrapped As Azamat Bekoev Announces Fight With Yousri Belgaroui Is Postponed

After already losing its main event with just six days to go, UFC Vegas 108 has now suffered another fight lost mere hours later.

A planned bout between Azamat Bekoev and promotional newcomer Yousri Belagroui has been postponed, according to an announcement from Bekoev on X (fka Twitter).

Unfortunately I’m officially off the card . Yousri couldn’t get his visa .

UFC likes this matchup and wants us to fight in October.

But I told them I’ll stay ready for short notice fights pic.twitter.com/wKi5GtQXgM — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) July 28, 2025

Bekoev stated that Belgaroui was unable to get a visa in time and that both fighters are off the card. He also stated, however, that while he is staying ready for any short-notice opportunity, the UFC “likes this matchup and wants us to fight in October.”

The UFC currently has three events planned for October: UFC 320 on October 4 in Las Vegas, UFC Vancouver on October 18, and UFC 321 on October 25 in Abu Dhabi.

Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui Off UFC Vegas 108

Bekoev was originally slated to fight Torrez Finney at UFC Vegas 108; however, Finney withdrew from the fight. Just last week it was announced that Bekoev would instead fight Belgaroui.

Belgaroui was a professional kickboxer who went 27-7 in the sport and challenged for the GLORY middleweight championship on three occasions — twice facing Alex Pereira.

Though he competed in both MMA and kickboxing in 2021, Belgaroui switched to MMA full time in 2022, competing for UAE Warriors before a pair of appearances in both Levels Fight League and Dana White’s Contender Series. He lost his initial 2023 DWCS appearance against Marco Silva but returned last year and defeated Taiga Iwasaki.

Bekoev, the former LFA middleweight champion, has scored two first-round finishes this year thus far, his first in the Octagon. He knocked out Zachary Reese at UFC 311 and finished Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines.

Earlier today, July 27, it was reported that UFC Vegas 108’s originally scheduled flyweight main event between Amir Albazi and Tatsuro Taira has been pulled. A completely new main event, still to be announced, is expected.