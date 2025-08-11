Fluffy Anthony Hernandez To Spend UFC Bonus on ‘moving back to the country’ for his Kids

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez has explained what he plans to do with the bonus money he received courtesy of his nasty submission win over Roman Dolidze.

Last Saturday night, Anthony Hernandez really took that next step up in his mixed martial arts development. He looked incredible throughout the course of his fight against Roman Dolidze and now, it certainly feels like he’s right there in the mix for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship. ‘Fluffy’ has been overlooked for so long now at 185 pounds, but it’s pretty difficult to do that after such a dominant triumph over someone like Dolidze.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like Anthony Hernandez has a major fight on the horizon – even if it’s not for the title. Alas, there are plenty of other things that fighters focus their attention on outside of the cage, especially given how precious the paydays are that they receive throughout their careers.

In his post-fight press conference, Anthony Hernandez spoke candidly about what his priority is now as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.

Anthony Hernandez’s big priority after latest win

“I have kids, so I got to pay some s* down and try to finish my ranch. I’m trying to move back to the country so my kids can have a good childhood.”

Hernandez is set to head to Chicago this week where he will watch the highly anticipated title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.