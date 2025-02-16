Anthony Smith Expected To Face Knockout Artist With 11 Straight First-Round Finishes In UFC Retirement Fight

Anthony Smith’s final walk to the Octagon is targeted for UFC Kansas City in April.

Multiple sources familiar with the UFC’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Smith is expected to face Zhang Mingyang at the event. The matchup was initially reported by @Kangzif on X.

The report of Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang being targeted for April is accurate. However, the bout is not slated for UFC 314. It’s expected to take place at UFC Kansas City on April 26, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I. Story coming to @MMAFighting.



This fight will mark the end of Smith’s career, serving as his 59th professional bout and 25th UFC appearance. He started 2024 on a high note with a submission victory over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 last May. But the former light heavyweight title challenger is now coming off back-to-back losses to Roman Dolidze and Dominick Reyes.

Following his loss to the latter, “Lionheart” hinted at possible retirement, a sentiment echoed by UFC CEO Dana White, who suggested it might be time for him to step away.

Mingyang, on the other hand, enters this high-profile matchup riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, with every victory coming via finish in the first round. The bout presents a major opportunity for the rising Chinese fighter to break into the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Mingyang earned his contract with a highlight-reel knockout on Road to UFC in 2022.

His official UFC debut came at UFC 298, where he delivered a first-round knockout of Bendson Ribeiro. In November, he followed up that performance with another quick first-round finish over Ozzy Diaz at UFC Macau. Now, the 26-year-old looks to extend his momentum and make a statement against the veteran Smith.

UFC Kansas City is scheduled for April 26, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This marks the promotion’s third visit to Kansas City and its first since UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen in April 2023.