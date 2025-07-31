Arman Tsarukyan calls for huge UFC lightweight title eliminator

UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan has called for a blockbuster UFC lightweight title eliminator with Justin Gaethje.

For the longest time now, Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a UFC lightweight championship opportunity – and the same is true for Justin Gaethje. Arman came close, only for an injury to rule him out of fighting Islam Makhachev at the last minute. Now, though, it’s not quite clear what direction the UFC will go in.

Both men are qualified enough to receive a shot at the gold, but for Arman Tsarukyan, it certainly doesn’t seem as if current champion Ilia Topuria is interested. In fact, it seems like the opposite.

In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan made it known that he doesn’t want to wait for the opportunity to fight for the belt at this point.

Arman Tsarukyan calls for collision with Justin Gaethje

“Of course I want Islam [Makhachev], but right now, it makes sense to fight with Gaethje, because he just beat the No. 11 or so [Rafael] Fiziev,” Tsarukyan told Chuck Liddell on his Out Cold show. “He doesn’t deserve title fight. That’s 100 percent, because he just lost [to Max] Holloway. Beat, on short notice, Fiziev. Fiziev knew about the fight five days, and he won, barely, a decision. Now he’s talking about title fight. It’s not fair. I think he’s got to beat me to deserve to fight for the title.”

“They offered me a fight. I said no because I want to fight ranked fighter from top 5,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in the position, I’m not fighting for the money right now. I just want to be a champion. Now my goal is to be a champion, that’s why I’m not taking a fight I will just beat [someone]. I know I can beat everybody. Right now, I want to pick a good fight for me and get back to the title fight.”

