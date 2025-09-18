Arman Tsarukyan provides update on UFC lightweight title picture

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has provided an update, from his perspective, on the current state of the title picture at 155 pounds.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is one of the most intriguing contenders out there in the lightweight division. He’s come close to securing a title shot before, and now, he’s seemingly been left on the outside looking in – despite having a clear rivalry with Ilia Topuria.

In terms of what the UFC wants to do, Arman Tsarukyan certainly seems to be one of the names being considered alongside Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. Right now, Topuria doesn’t have an opponent lined up, and he’s spending most of his time calling for a crossover boxing superfight against Terence Crawford.

In a recent interview, however, Arman Tsarukyan attempted to shed some light on the situation.

Arman Tsarukyan believes Ilia Topuria's next opponent is more likely to be Paddy Pimblett than Justin Gaethje:



"Gaethje won't fight Topuria… I think it's more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje. I think he'll defend his title, and if Islam wins the title, he'll move up to 170… pic.twitter.com/3q8irrINm4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 18, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan’s view on UFC lightweight title picture

“He won’t want to fight me because he can make more money fighting Islam, and he has the chance to become the first ever triple champion in history and earn big money.”

Tsarukyan isn’t going to stop until he gets his opportunity at Ilia Topuria, and while a lot of people don’t believe he has a chance, he’s certainly talented enough to cause the champion some real problems.