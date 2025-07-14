Azealia Banks Reveals NSFW Pictures Of Conor McGregor – Private DM’s Leaked

People who were scrolling through social media on the morning of Monday, July 14, were in for a rude awakening, (indirectly) courtesy of Conor McGregor.

Rapper and songwriter Azealia Banks took to social media to publicly post revealing pictures of the former two-division UFC champion. Banks claimed McGregor sent her unsolicited nude pictures, and she took to social media to trash the Irish fighter.

“Like, how are you really going to sexually harrass me with the potato farmer **** then threaten me not to tell?” Banks posted in a thread of posts on X (fka Twitter). Honey, ain’t you trying to be the president of Ireland…?”

Banks is making mention to McGregor’s March announcement, intending to run as an independent in the 2025 Irish presidential election.

Another post in the series shows McGregor seemingly responding to Banks’ posts in a private message, claiming “Don’t be a rat cos [sic] all rats get caught.”

Conor McGregor had recently returned to the headlines in the MMA world, teasing a return to the sport following U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC CEO and President Dana White revealing plans for a UFC pay-per-view card at the White House.

Of course, this is also far from Conor McGregor ‘s first controversy outside of the cage. In November, an Irish jury deemed McGregor was guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, Nikita Hand, in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. McGregor has also been accused of sexual assault and indecent exposure on the French island of Corsica during 2020, though the investigation did not lead to anything due to insufficient evidence.

McGregor has also been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. This is the same day in which McGregor was accused of going off script and injuring an individual playing the Miami Heat’s mascot in a skit.

McGregor has not fought since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. He was seen at BKFC’s recent event, however, getting into a staredown with Mike Perry.